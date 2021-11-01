PDT Partners LLC Purchases 60,481 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of WisdomTree Investments worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 542,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of WETF opened at $6.39 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $955.89 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.81.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.