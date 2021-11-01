Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

BTU opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

