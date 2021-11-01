Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.27. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,742.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,496 shares of company stock worth $17,765,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth $23,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth $18,996,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $2.99 on Monday, hitting $279.54. 135,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,375. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 650.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.05.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

