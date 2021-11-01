Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Raised to $138.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. Perficient has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $2,619,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,618 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

