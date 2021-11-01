Peter J. Benevides Sells 9,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $242,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter J. Benevides also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00.

NYSE OLO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 614,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,037. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in OLO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in OLO by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 46.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 3,381.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

