Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading Down 1.3%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 56,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 48,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,257.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$74.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

