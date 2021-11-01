PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. PG&E updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.95-$1.05 EPS.

PCG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438,991. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.