Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson raised their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.58. 461,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. Photronics has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock worth $1,002,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Photronics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $17,843,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.