Pigeoncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,517.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $23,517.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000113 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

