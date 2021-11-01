Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,163 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.23% of Ping Identity worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PING stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

