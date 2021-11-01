Pinkcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.89 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $2,276.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.04 or 0.00308751 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004397 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,277,124 coins and its circulating supply is 432,016,688 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.