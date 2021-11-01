Piper Sandler Comments on EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $197.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.28. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $130.93 and a 52-week high of $201.71. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

