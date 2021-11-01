Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $183.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies traded as high as $170.59 and last traded at $170.15, with a volume of 4303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.69.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,045,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,340,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.64.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

