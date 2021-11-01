Piper Sandler Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,875.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $60.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $18.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $20.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $82.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $110.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $144.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,377.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3,385.62. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.