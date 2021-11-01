Piper Sandler Weighs in on South State Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

