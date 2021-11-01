Plains GP (PAGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.90 on Monday. Plains GP has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

