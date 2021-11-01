Playgroundz Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,389.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $207,711.44 and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00082248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,011.59 or 0.99863732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.94 or 0.07051241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.