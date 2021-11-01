Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.19% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $784.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

