POA (POA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.19 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. POA has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,270,589 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars.
