Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 56,197 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,728,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $236.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $241.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

