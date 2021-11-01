Polar (POLARV3) Achieves Market Capitalization of $258,154.67

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Polar has a total market cap of $258,154.67 and $10,800.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polar coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polar has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00080402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00104192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,824.21 or 0.99276999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.27 or 0.07044992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022718 BTC.

About Polar

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

