Polkadex (PDEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.30 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $20.94 or 0.00034264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $66.44 million and $5.30 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00082788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00103862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,131.03 or 1.00025323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,298.64 or 0.07033626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022953 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.