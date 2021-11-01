PolkaDomain Market Cap Tops $984,499.86 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $984,499.86 and approximately $9,763.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00080385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00107676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.87 or 1.00000956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.12 or 0.07024160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022662 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,849 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

