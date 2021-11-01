Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Portland General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. 6,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

