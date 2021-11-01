Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

