Project WITH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.79 Million (WIKEN)

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Project WITH has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project WITH has a market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00231765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Project WITH Coin Profile

Project WITH (CRYPTO:WIKEN) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

