Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSAG. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

