ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Down 28.2% in October

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ProPetro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ProPetro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ProPetro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.