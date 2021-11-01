ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Down 28.2% in October

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $13.99.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ProPetro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ProPetro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ProPetro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
