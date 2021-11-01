Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 284,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,839. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

