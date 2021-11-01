PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) versus Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Critical Analysis

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vtex and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vtex 0 3 3 0 2.50 PTC 0 0 10 0 3.00

Vtex currently has a consensus price target of $31.43, indicating a potential upside of 96.83%. PTC has a consensus price target of $145.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Vtex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vtex is more favorable than PTC.

Profitability

This table compares Vtex and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vtex N/A N/A N/A PTC 13.82% 18.25% 7.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vtex and PTC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vtex $98.68 million 30.31 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A PTC $1.46 billion 10.25 $130.70 million $1.85 68.84

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Vtex.

Summary

PTC beats Vtex on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

