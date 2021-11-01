PTC (PTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PTC stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of PTC worth $33,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.