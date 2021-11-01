PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 309.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

