Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $9,080,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

