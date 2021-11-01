Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of CRH opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 31.69%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

