Putnam Investments LLC Invests $2 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth $505,000.

NASDAQ:DNAA opened at $9.94 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

