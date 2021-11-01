Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $289.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $292.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,610.91, a P/E/G ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.08.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

