Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.