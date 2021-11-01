Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Boosted by B. Riley

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

HT opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $350.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.