Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

