Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STXB. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $417.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $203,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 155.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $130,135. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

