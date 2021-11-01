QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

QCR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,180. The company has a market cap of $879.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

