Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,489 DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.70 on Monday. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $236.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

