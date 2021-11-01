Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 314 JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $103.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75.

