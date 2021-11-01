Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $27,000 in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $84.22 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.48.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

