Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $40,000 Position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAIL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 8,580.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000.

Get Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA NAIL opened at $83.32 on Monday. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.