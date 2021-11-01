Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.65. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

