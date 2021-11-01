Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 37.8% in October

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

RAIFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raiffeisen Bank International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $7.30 on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

