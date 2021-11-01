Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Rambus updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

RMBS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. 560,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,907. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.