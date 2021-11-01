Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Truist raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

