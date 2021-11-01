Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $45,378.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00078547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00102217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.18 or 1.00411365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.65 or 0.07037213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022998 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

